Redistricting battle looms at state capitol after Governor rejects GOP map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf rejected the Republicans newly re-drawn congressional map for Pennsylvania saying it is still to partisan. Wolf sent a letter to Republican leaders today saying the map “does not meet the demands of the people of Pennsylvania, the [Supreme] Court’s orders and majority opinion, or the Pennsylvania Constitution.”

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman says unless the Supreme Court grants an extension, a new map will not be able to be agreed to by the Thursday deadline.

“There’s not any standard in what the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said, or anywhere in the federal government, any court ever, that says competitiveness is a standard,” said Corman.

In a response to the Governor’s letter, Republican leaders countered with a letter which says in part, “quit being coy. It’s time for the Governor to produce a map and we will put it up for a vote.”

The Governor’s Spokesperson, J.J. Abbott says the Governor does not have a map ready to submit. It’s unknown if the Governor will submit a map if he doesn’t receive a new one by Thursday. Democratic Leader Representative Frank Dermody says Democrats should be included in the re-drawing process.

“We’d like to sit down and if we can, get a compromise map,” said Dermody. “I doubt that’s going to happen, but House Democrats will continue to work with whoever will work with us.”

Senator Corman says they will be meeting with Governor Wolf again, and the Governor is hopeful the General Assembly can submit a new map to him.