Police find trailer stolen from ATV business; no sign of utility vehicles

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have found a trailer that was stolen from an ATV business in Lebanon County.

State police said the empty trailer was located Monday night in Camden, New Jersey, but there was no sign of a stolen pickup truck and three off-road utility vehicles taken early Sunday from Off Road Motorsports, at 660 East Lincoln Avenue in Jackson Township.

Police said the pickup, a white 2005 Ford F-250, was stolen from Tulpehocken Road either late Saturday or early Sunday. The pickup truck had a Pennsylvania license plate of YSB-4505.

The three thieves broke into the ATV business just before 2 a.m. and loaded the utility vehicles into the white, 35-foot enclosed trailer, with a Pennsylvania plate of XJP-2811. The trailer was hitched to the stolen truck and the thieves fled east on Route 422 towards Berks County, police said.

The stolen utility vehicles are an orange 2014 Polaris RZR two-seater, VIN# 4XAST1EA9EF361133; a black and red 2017 Polaris RZR four-seater, VIN# 3NSVCE873HH009495; and a yellow 2013 Can-Am Commander two-seater, VIN# 3BJKKCP18DJ000659.

The estimated value of the stolen vehicles and trailer is $55,000. The estimated value of the stolen F-250 is $14,000.

The owner of Off Road Motorsports is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the return of the stolen vehicles and the arrest of those involved.

Anyone with information should call state police in Jonestown at 717-865-2194 and reference incident number PA2018-143480.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-4-PA-TIPS, or 800-472-8477.