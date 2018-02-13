Police: Erratic DUI driver had daughter, 3, in car

By Published:
Brent A. Eberly

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is accused of driving under the influence with his 3-year-old daughter in his vehicle.

Brent A. Eberly, 44, of Lititz, struck at least four telephone poles and two roads signs, sheared off a utility pole guide wire, and almost struck four or five other vehicles and a police car before he was stopped in Manheim on Monday morning, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

No one was injured.

Eberly is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, fleeing and eluding, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and seven counts of accidents involving damage to unattended vehicles or property.

He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $25,000 bail.

