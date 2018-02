HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Health Department says flu activity decreased slightly across most of Pennsylvania last week.

Flu-associated illnesses decreased in all state regions except the southeast.

Sixteen flu-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total to 107 since Oct. 1.

More than 60,000 people have had the flu since the season began. However, the department points out that its numbers represent only a fraction of illnesses since most people do not see a doctor.