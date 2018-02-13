Man charged with thefts from 43 vehicles

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged in a rash of thefts from vehicles in Manheim and Lancaster townships.

De’amija D. Robertson, 18, of Lancaster, is accused of stealing from 43 cars and trucks between Jan. 10 and Feb. 5.

Manheim Township police said a cell phone was found after one of the thefts and traced back to Robertson. When investigators searched his home, they found a pair of shoes with tread patterns that matched those found at several crime scenes.

Robertson was interviewed and admitted he broke into several vehicles, police said.

Of the 43 vehicles he’s accused of entering, police said only two were locked.