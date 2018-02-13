Man charged with homicide in death of infant son

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man has been arrested for the beating and shaking death of his infant son.

Brian L. Wagner, 30, of Newville, is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of children.

According to charging documents filed by Carlisle police, Wagner’s 4-month-old boy was found unresponsive in a Hamilton Court home on July 6. The baby was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and died in the emergency department.

An autopsy determined the boy died of traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries. The manner of death was ruled homicide.

Hospital staff told police the infant had a total of nine separate bruises on his head, as well as the injuries to his brain and spinal cord. Doctors concluded the injuries were caused by blunt impact forces and extension of the spine, an injury most consistent with violent shaking, the criminal complaint states.

Police said the child was in his father’s care when he sustained the fatal injuries.

Wagner was arrested Tuesday and placed in Cumberland County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.