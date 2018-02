SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have made an arrest in the knifepoint robbery of a Shippensburg gas station last week.

Michael Nehf Jr., 34, no fixed address, is accused of robbing the Sunoco station at 92 West King Street on the evening of Feb. 4.

Nehf was arrested Monday on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking. He was placed in Cumberland County Prison on $75,000 bail.