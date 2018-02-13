Making sense of the stock market

There’s been lots of talk about the stock market lately, but what does it all mean for your future and your finances? And what exactly is the stock market, anyway?

In the latest episode of the ABC27 podcast “On Deadline,” CEO of GrandView Asset Management Bill Parker gives Amanda St. Hilaire, Dennis Owens, and Kendra Nichols a crash course on the stock market, the steps we should be taking now, and what terms like “dead cat bounce” really mean.

The ABC27 investigators also answer your questions about Pennsylvania restaurant inspections.

Subscribe to On Deadline in Apple Podcasts (iTunes), on your Android, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also listen on Stitcher, TuneIn, or in the player above.

Write a review, send us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion. You can also record voice memos and email them to us at theinvestigators@abc27.com.

Below are links and references from this week’s episode: