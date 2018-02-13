Lancaster man arrested for child sex crimes

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with two young girls.

Ansy Gaston, 30, is charged with corruption of minors, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent exposure, and related charges.

A 9-year-old girl told investigators that Gaston committed various sex acts against her last fall and this month at a home in the 100 block of Howard Avenue. Police said the second victim is 4 years old.

The girls’ mother also received a text communication from Gaston, offering her money if she didn’t contact authorities or withheld information, police said.

Gaston was arrested in Boston on Friday. He is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.