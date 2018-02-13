Judge schedules 6-day hearing in Penn State frat death case

The Associated Press Published:
FILE – In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Penn State's former Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Burrowes Road sits empty after being shut down in State College, Pa. A preliminary hearing is set to resume Monday, July 10, for Beta Theta Pi fraternity members who are facing charges in connection with the February death of a pledge after a night of drinking. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Penn State fraternity brothers facing refiled charges in a pledge’s hazing death are scheduled for a second hearing on whether prosecutors have enough evidence to send the most serious allegations against them to trial.

A judge on Friday scheduled a six-day preliminary hearing for next month for 11 members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

The case was recently referred to state prosecutors who are reviewing it and could seek further delays.

A judge last month ruled against a request by the former district attorney to assign a new magisterial judge to the case.

As a result, the district judge who threw out charges will again preside.

The fraternity members face charges related to last year’s death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

