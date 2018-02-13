Harrisburg’s Restaurant Row security plan back on track

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Restaurant owners are back on track with a security plan to fight late night violence on Second Street.

Back in September, restaurant owners agreed to pay for 10 additional police officers on Saturday nights and six on Friday nights, at a price of $45 an hour.

Capitol Gastropub backed out of that plan but opted back in after a shooting near their establishment Sunday morning.

“When the city works together with all of the business owners, not just some of the business owners, we can make sure people have a safe and fun time in downtown Harrisburg,” Mayor Eric Papenfuse said.

However, not every business owner on Second Street thinks extra police are the answer.

“You can’t have two guys working the door and have 150 people in your establishment. It’s not going to get it done,” said Doug McKeta, owner of 2nd Street Shwarma. “Consistency is the main thing that needs to happen. I need something to change. Otherwise, what’s the point?”

Papenfuse says he’ll continue to check in with business owners to see how the plan is working.

The shooting is still under investigation.