GOP leaders defend map to Pennsylvania governor

Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Legislature are calling Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s letter rejecting their proposed congressional district map absurd.

Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati and House Speaker Mike Turzai wrote to Wolf Tuesday, hours after Wolf told the state Supreme Court he doesn’t support their plan.

Scarnati and Turzai are refuting the governor’s complaints that they’ve chosen to link the cities of Erie and Reading to Republican-friendly rural areas, and defending their decision to keep about 70 percent of state residents in their existing districts.

The Republican leaders say they’d like to see Wolf’s proposed map, offering to put it up for a vote in the chambers they control.

The state Supreme Court has said to expect a new map in place by Monday, for use in the May primary.

