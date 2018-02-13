Fiscal watchdog to audit Delaware, Susquehanna river basin commissions



HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Susquehanna and Delaware rivers are major waterways in Pennsylvania, but their governing bodies have gone virtually unnoticed by auditors – until now.

The Susquehanna River Basin Commission and Delaware River Basin Commission are multi-state compacts formed mostly for environmental reasons. For the first time, their books will be reviewed by Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.

A number of lawmakers complained the commissions are charging exorbitant fees and enforcing onerous regulations on water authorities, golf courses, and ski resorts with no oversight.

The audit will explore exactly what the commissions are doing with the money they’re getting.

The audit results are expected this summer.