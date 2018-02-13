Doctors: Flu patients do not always need the ER

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health says the number of flu cases have gone down, but it’s too early to say whether numbers have peaked. If you are coming down with the flu is it minor, or should you visit the ER?

Doctor Anthony Guarracino is the Chair of Emergency Medicine at UPMC Pinnacle. He says a lot of patients come to the ER when they do not have to. “There’s only a small subset that really need medical attention,” said Guarracino. “Most of the patients who get the flu do very well. In 5 days, 7 days at the most, they’re back to normal.”

Dr. Guarracino says most patients can go to their family doctor for treatment. “For most patients there isn’t some magic pill or drug that’s gonna make their symptoms resolve any quicker,” said Guarracino.

So what symptoms warrant an emergency room visit? According to the Centers for Disease Control, any difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, confusion, sudden dizziness, severe dehydration, and starting to feel better then suddenly getting much worse.

Dr. Guarracino says the flu is still moving across the commonwealth, with each physician seeing about 10 patients a day. “The side effect is that patients with true minor illnesses, minor coughs and colds, sprains and strains aren’t being seeing in a timely manner because we are managing these other sick patients,” said Guarracino.

For now doctors are holding out for the end of the flu season, which they say usually ends in March.