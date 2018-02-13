City of Harrisburg looking at plans to extend free parking in downtown

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Eric Papenfuse says there are efforts underway to extend free parking in downtown Harrisburg. Papenfuse says they want to begin free parking at 5 p.m. “We think that this will help bring more people back to the city,” said Papenfuse, “This will be helpful for businesses and restaurants.”

Papenfuse says it will be a partnership with Dauphin County and the Downtown Improvement District to help make up the losses that the parking system may experience. The city will pay about $110,000 and Papenfuse says the money will not come from taxpayers, instead it will come from the city’s share of parking revenue.

Papenfuse says the City Council will hold meetings in the upcoming days that will include input from the public. The mayor says he hopes the new free parking time will be in effect by the Spring..