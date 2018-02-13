Chambersburg council discusses pedestrian, bicycle improvement plan

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) – Chambersburg Borough Council met Monday evening to discuss a pedestrian and bicycle improvement plan.

A draft plan came out in October 2017. Borough officials said there are about eight projects to be completed.

Councilor Allen Coffman noted the cost of all the projects could range from $5.2 million to $6.2 million. He added that many people in the borough were influential in helping to put together the draft.

“People that were pedestrians, people that are bicyclists, people from the healthcare community are going to talk about it,” Coffman said. “A lot of different people had input into this and now this will be a chance for everybody to look at it and make final changes on it.”

The draft plan is available on the borough’s website.