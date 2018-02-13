Carlisle man assaulted woman, threatened to drop baby, police say

By Published:
Matthew T. Carey (Carlisle Police Department)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man is accused of putting a knife to a woman’s throat and shoving her to the ground while she held their infant daughter.

Matthew T. Carey, 30, also strangled the woman on multiple occasions, and he threatened to intentionally drop the baby during a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Cedar Street last week, borough police said.

The woman was transported to a hospital and treated for her injuries. The infant was also treated as a precaution.

Carey is charged with strangulation, three counts of simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, prohibited offensive weapons, and harassment.

