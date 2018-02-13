3rd worker dies from Manitowoc Crane accident

SHADY GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A third man has died of injuries he sustained in an accident at the Manitowoc Crane manufacturing plant in Franklin County.

Isaac D. Notz, 38, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, died of blunt force trauma at a hospital Saturday evening, Franklin County Coroner Jeff Conner said.

Notz was flown to a hospital with critical injuries after the Feb. 2 crane accident in the 1500 block of Buchanan Trail East, in Shady Grove.

Chris Robison, 49, of Marion, and John Marcoux, 66, of Chambersburg, died at the scene.

Two other men had minor hand and arm injuries.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.