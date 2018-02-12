York County School District looking at possible $100 million in renovation and repairs to aging high school

MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Northeastern High School was built in 1956. The school district has been talking about the renovation of the aging building or considering plans to build a new school.

Dale Knepper is the Director of Plant for the district. He says district officials want to address the concerns now, instead of kicking the can down the road, and creating

a problems for others.

“We are starting to see things wearing out and breaking down,” said Knepper, “The thought was how much do we in invest in this building to keep it going or is there a better option.”

Knepper says there are several issues in the high school, including rooms that don’t have enough space for the growing student population.

Knepper says other concerns include improving lighting in hallways, replacing aging pipes and making the building more ADA compliant, instead of waiting a decade or so, and then the problems become more expensive to fix. The district also wants to make the building more Knepper says the renovation work and repairs could add up to nearly $100 million.

The district is considering a plan that would consist of three phases, over a ten year period. The school board will meet in the upcoming weeks and will seek public input, before making a decision.