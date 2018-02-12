York County community changes mind about mini-casino

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Springettsbury Township Supervisors originally said no to a mini-casino, but have now changed their mind.

They believe one will bring a big economic boost to the area. Mike Helfrich lives in the area and he thinks it would be convenient to have a mini-casino right in the Township. “There’s a group of guys I go up to Hollywood with about twice a year, and we’d probably go to the one in York at least that many times,” said Helfrich.

Helfrich does have one worry about one a casino would mean for the area. Traffic. “We have Route 30 which is supposed to be a bypass, but it isn’t,” said Helfrich.

Springettsbury Township Manager Benjamin Marchant says Penn National won a bid allowing the mini-casino to have up to 750 slot machines and 30 table games. Marchant says there are two location that are being considered.

“Some of the sites that have been talked about would be a site at the Galleria Mall somewhere,” said Marchant. “I don’t know where that would be, but that is part of the discussion.”

Marchant says the board is being mindful of the impact the casino will have on the community. “They want to make sure that the community’s protected and that it meets the needs of the residents and the residents’ vision for the future of the development of the community,” said Merchant.

Penn National has not decided on a municipality or exact location for the mini-casino.