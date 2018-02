LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman is accused of leaving her two young children home alone for several hours while she traveled to Philadelphia.

Dominique S. Waters, 30, is charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Manheim Township police said the children, ages 7 and 9, were left unattended in a home where they had access to numerous prescription drugs and no access to a phone to call for help.