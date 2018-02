The Jess Zimmerman Band is bringing their unique blend of rock and country to the Good Day PA studio!

The bandand has been established for two years as of January, 2018. Jess and Joe Barszowski played in a cover band for about 5 years previous to this band and after a break, started writing their own music.

You can hear them perform “No Different” in the video above, or, for a full interview with the band, check out the video below this article.