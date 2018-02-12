Robber fired gun at York store owner, police say

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A gunman fired a shot that missed a city store owner during an attempted robbery over the weekend, police said.

Police are looking for three men who tried to rob Lee’s Market, at 564 North Pershing Ave., shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. They released surveillance photos of the gunman, who has a distinct tattoo on his right hand.

All three fled the store without getting any money.

Anyone with information is asked to call York police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219, call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS, or text “Yorktips” and a message to 847411.

