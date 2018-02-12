Police: Shooting at Lancaster pub over ‘senseless disagreement’

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man accused of a fatal shooting outside O’Halloran’s Irish Pub early Saturday was identified by a relative after investigators released a surveillance camera video of the incident, police said.

Alexander Cruz, 34, of Lancaster, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 29-year-old Marcus McCain and attempted homicide in the shooting of McCain’s 20-year-old brother. Cruz also faces firearms charges.

Police said the video shows Cruz was in a dispute with the brothers before he followed them outside and immediately fired several shots. Eleven .380-caliber casings were recovered from the scene, at High and Fairview streets.

Cruz fled after the shooting and was arrested Sunday morning when police raided an Ephrata Township home.

McCain, of Lancaster, died at Lancaster General Hospital. His brother was shot multiple times in the legs and remained in the hospital on Monday.

Police said the brothers were walking away from Cruz when they were struck by the gunfire. They said the dispute that led to the shooting was a senseless disagreement.

“No argument is worth the loss of life,” police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser said. “There was only one weapon that was presented and displayed at the shooting. It was the one the suspect had.”

Police had been looking for a person of interest in the case but said they filed no charges after identifying and interviewing him.