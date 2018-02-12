Police see rash of catalytic converter thefts in Lancaster, Manheim townships

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they’ve taken numerous reports of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Lancaster and Manheim townships over the past three days.

A catalytic converter is a pollution control device in a vehicle’s exhaust system. Thieves often sell the devices to scrap metal dealers for cash.

Police said stealing the devices requires a vehicle to be raised by a jack but can be done in only a minute or two by a skilled person. They said many of the thefts were witnessed but ignored because the suspects were wearing reflective vests, and witnesses assumed the thieves were from a repair or towing company.

The witnesses described two men between 25 and 30 years old, both of average build. One had his hair in dreadlocks and the other in cornrows. They were driving a dark gray Dodge Caravan with Connecticut plates.

Manheim Township police said anyone who sees suspicious behavior around vehicles should call the department at 717-569-6401.