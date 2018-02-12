Police look for missing Womelsdorf teen

WOMELSDORF, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who walked away from the Bethany Children’s Home last month.

Destinee Merryfield, of Womelsdorf, has been missing since Jan. 20.

Police said she may have been headed to Flourtown, in Montgomery County.

Two youths who walked away from the home with Merryfield were found in the Lebanon area and returned.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or state police in Reading at 610-378-4011.