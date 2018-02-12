Police: Child sex abuse suspect wanted victim to recant

By Published:
Joshua A. Brough (Susquehanna Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man arrested for child sexual abuse last year faces additional charges he tried to get his accuser to recant her story, police said.

Joshua A. Brough, 34, of Harrisburg, was arrested in December on charges including rape, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Susquehanna Township police said that after Brough was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $200,000 bail, he made several phone calls from a prison phone and asked a third party to talk the girl into saying she lied.

He was charged with criminal solicitation for intimidation of a witness and criminal use of a communication facility, and given an additional $100,000 bail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s