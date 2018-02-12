Police: Child sex abuse suspect wanted victim to recant

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man arrested for child sexual abuse last year faces additional charges he tried to get his accuser to recant her story, police said.

Joshua A. Brough, 34, of Harrisburg, was arrested in December on charges including rape, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Susquehanna Township police said that after Brough was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $200,000 bail, he made several phone calls from a prison phone and asked a third party to talk the girl into saying she lied.

He was charged with criminal solicitation for intimidation of a witness and criminal use of a communication facility, and given an additional $100,000 bail.