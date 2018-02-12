Police arrest theft suspect after ID from simple sketch

By Published: Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been arrested after an extremely simple sketch helped investigators identify him as a suspect in a theft case.

Hung Phuoc Nguyen, 44, was arrested Saturday on two counts of theft by unlawful taking.

Police say Nguyen pretended to be an employee and stole cash from a stand at Central Market last month. A witness provided a cartoonish black-and-white drawing to officers, and the sketch jogged the memory of an investigator.

A photo of Nguyen was given to the witness, who made a positive identification.

Police had been looking for Nguyen since he was identified as the suspect last week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s