Police arrest theft suspect after ID from simple sketch

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been arrested after an extremely simple sketch helped investigators identify him as a suspect in a theft case.

Hung Phuoc Nguyen, 44, was arrested Saturday on two counts of theft by unlawful taking.

Police say Nguyen pretended to be an employee and stole cash from a stand at Central Market last month. A witness provided a cartoonish black-and-white drawing to officers, and the sketch jogged the memory of an investigator.

A photo of Nguyen was given to the witness, who made a positive identification.

Police had been looking for Nguyen since he was identified as the suspect last week.