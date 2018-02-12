Open Stage Harrisburg: Akeelah

Every year, Open Stage of Harrisburg has made a commitment to supporting the cultural education of the community and building informed theatre audiences and artists. This year, Open Stage, the capital’s oldest professional regional theatre, is in its 32nd Season, themed “Lifting up Women’s Voices.”

Akeelah is the story of a young woman who rises above her situation and the expectations of what the world expects of her, and more importantly what she expects from herself. In teaming up with Sankofa African American Theatre Company, they hope to bring shows like Akeelah that focuses on engaging, educating, and empowering artists and audiences around the African-American experience.