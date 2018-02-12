Man charged with attempted homicide after standoff

By Published:

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man is charged with attempted homicide and related offenses after a shooting incident and police standoff over the weekend.

Brenton T, Wrights, 47, of Mercersburg, fired a rifle and struck his girlfriend’s car as she drove away from an argument Saturday evening, state police said.

Wrights then barricaded himself in his home, in the 14000 block of Dutchtown Road, and refused to come out for more than six hours, police said.

He eventually surrendered without incident to a state police special emergency response team.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s