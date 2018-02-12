Man charged in Elizabethtown woman’s fatal overdose

By Published:
Alejandro J. Yens (Lancaster County District Attorney's Office)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been arrested in connection with a 27-year-old Elizabethtown woman’s drug overdose death in November.

Alejandro J. Yens, 18, is charged with a felony count of drug delivery resulting in death regarding the Nov. 9 overdose on North Lime Street, the district attorney’s office said.

An autopsy revealed woman died from overdosing on fentanyl and heroin. Police said the victim’s phone connected her to multiple people, including Yens, who provided the heroin.

Yens was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.

