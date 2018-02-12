Lancaster County captive deer tests positive for fatal disease

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A white-tailed deer on a Lancaster County breeding farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, the state Agriculture Department said Monday.

The captive deer is the first in the county to test positive for the fatal disease.

The department said a second captive deer, from a hunting preserve in Bedford County, also tested positive.

Both deer were born and raised on their respective farms, and both operations are now under quarantine.

Chronic wasting disease attacks the brain of infected deer, elk, and moose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said there is no strong evidence it can infect humans or livestock.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s