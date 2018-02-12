Lancaster County captive deer tests positive for fatal disease

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A white-tailed deer on a Lancaster County breeding farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, the state Agriculture Department said Monday.

The captive deer is the first in the county to test positive for the fatal disease.

The department said a second captive deer, from a hunting preserve in Bedford County, also tested positive.

Both deer were born and raised on their respective farms, and both operations are now under quarantine.

Chronic wasting disease attacks the brain of infected deer, elk, and moose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said there is no strong evidence it can infect humans or livestock.