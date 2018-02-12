Harrisburg launches campaign against dogfighting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is launching a new campaign against dogfighting.

The city was awarded more than $20,000 from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to combat the crime.

There currently are three dogfighting cases in Dauphin County Court. Animal control gave out more than 100 animal cruelty citations in 2017.

“I believe the majority would be impromptu fighting in the city. If there’s an organized, large-scale dogfighting, we’re certainly not aware of it,” animal control officer William Sandstorm said.

Sandstorm says dogfighting can occur anywhere, like in homes, cars or even on the side of the road.

The city will use the grant money for billboards and social media ads to inform people about the problem and let them know how they can help.

People in the city can call 311 to report dogfighting.

The Humane Society offers up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to a dogfighting arrest and conviction.