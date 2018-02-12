Democrats prepare to take turn at drawing US House districts

MARC LEVY, Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Top Democratic state lawmakers say they want to work with Gov. Tom Wolf in presenting a consensus Democratic plan of congressional districts to Supreme Court justices who are poised to impose new boundaries.

Sen. Jay Costa and Rep. Frank Dermody said Monday that they hope to meet with Wolf, as early as Tuesday.

A redrawn map of Pennsylvania districts could boost Democrats nationally in their quest to take control of the U.S. House.

The Democratic-majority state Supreme Court threw out Pennsylvania’s GOP-drawn congressional map because of partisan gerrymandering.

Justices have promised to produce a new map by Feb. 19 and could consider proposals by Wolf, lawmakers and other parties to the gerrymandering case.

Costa and Dermody have urged Wolf to reject a Republican map submitted to him three days ago.

