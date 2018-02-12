Democrats call on Gov. Wolf to reject new congressional map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, state Republican leaders submitted their new congressional map to Governor Wolf to approve. The GOP says their map is constitutional and complies with the State Supreme Court. Democratic leaders though, are calling for the Governor to reject it.

The new map replaces the 2011 map which the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional. Suzanne Almeida is the Executive Director of the League of Women Voters in Pennsylvania, the organization which brought the lawsuit to the high court. “We’re excited that something was submitted,” said Almeida. “That is a step in the process, but it’s really just not good enough.”

Almeida says the new map contains some of the same problems with the current map, which was drawn in 2011. “We’re still seeing too many splits, too much gerrymandering, too much partisan imbalance,” said Almeida.

Democratic leaders sent a letter to the Governor on Friday saying the map was not the product of bipartisan work, and are asking Governor Wolf to reject it.

Val DiGiorgio is with the Republican Party of Pennsylvania. He worries Democrats are trying to get their own partisan map passed. “This really isn’t about, in our estimation, drawing more compact seats, said DiGiorgio. “That’s a ruse to be used for a plan to really just get more Democrat seats.”

A Stanford University professor has already been retained by the Supreme Court to consult on the re-draw on the congressional map. Meanwhile, the battle over the re-draw is now moving to social media. House Speaker Mike Turzai asking, “When will the Governor and Democrats will release their maps to the public?” State Representative Frank Dermody firing back, “When will lawmakers be called into session to have a vote on a map?”

Things will have to move quickly, the re-drawn map is on the Governor’s desk, and he has 3 days to approve it. If he doesn’t the Supreme Court will adopt its own plan.