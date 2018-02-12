Cumberland County sues opioid companies

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County has filed a lawsuit claiming more than 20 drug makers and distributors “strongly contributed” to the opioid crisis.

The Board of Commissioners approved the lawsuit on Monday. The board said the companies intentionally misled the public and medical community, and they failed to inform the public of the dangers of using opioids.

The law firm of Napoli Shkolnik PLLC filed the suit on behalf of the county. Napoli Shkolnik also represents York County and other municipalities in similar cases.

The commissioners said there is no financial cost to county residents.

Opioid overdoses were linked to the deaths of 83 people in the county last year.