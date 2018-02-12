Clearing skies today, staying mild this week with more rain chances

Dense fog and damp weather ruled the weekend with some areas picking up around an inch of rainfall. It was certainly ugly. Today will start with lingering clouds and patchy fog as the front finally begins to pull away from the region. The wind will strengthen out of the northwest and this will push the cloud cover out, while drying out the atmosphere. Sunshine will peak out this afternoon as temperatures settle around 40 degrees. The breeze may make it feel a bit cooler at times. Skies stay clear tonight as temperatures get colder again. Lows will dip to around 20 degrees.

This week will bring more mild weather and more chance for rain showers. Tomorrow will be the nicest day of the week, but also the coldest. Highs will be in the upper 30s with plenty of sunshine. Most of Wednesday will be dry as highs return to the 40s, but Wednesday night will bring a few showers into early Thursday. More showers are likely Thursday evening and Friday. It will be quite mild on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s ahead of Friday’s front. Even behind that front, however, temperatures don’t take a huge nose dive. Next weekend looks bright and pleasant with highs in the 40s. No wintry weather in sight this week. Stay tuned and enjoy!