Canada’s Kingsbury storms to gold in men’s moguls

By WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, jumps during the men's moguls qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury stormed his way to gold in men’s moguls, filling the one hole in his resume with a dynamic performance in the final round on Monday night.

Kingsbury, a six-time world champion and silver medalist in Sochi four years ago, posted a score of 86.63, the best of any in the three elimination rounds. His victory gives Canada its third straight Olympic gold in the event.

A rare wobble in the 2014 Olympic finals cost Kingsbury the top spot on the podium. There were no mistakes this time. Kingsbury celebrated with a fist pump following his electric winning run at a frigid Phoenix Snow Park.

Matt Graham of Australia took silver, with Daichi Hara of Japan earning bronze. Canada’s Marc-Antoine Gagnon finished fourth and American Casey Andringa made a surprise run to the finals before winding up fifth.

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s