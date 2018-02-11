UPDATE: Lancaster police arrest homicide suspect

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly bar shooting.

Authorities have charged 34-year-old Alexander Cruz with homicide in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old Marcus McCain. Investigators say they received information the Cruz was at a residence in the Ephrata area. On Sunday morning, police and members of SERT converged on a residence in the first block of October Glory Trail in Ephrata Township. Cruz was located inside the residence around 5 a.m. Sunday and arrested without incident.

Cruz faces charges including criminal homicide, one count of criminal attempt at criminal homicide, one count of persons not to possess firearms and one count of firearms not to be carried without a license before Magisterial District Judge Adam Witkonis. Cruz will be held for arraignment.

The investigation into this homicide is still active and on-going. Detectives are still pursuing leads and following up on information regarding the identity of the second person of interest. Anyone with information is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717)735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning outside of O’Halloran’s Irish Pub, located at High and Fairview streets. Police say a second victim was shot multiple times in the legs. They say his injuries are non life-threatening.