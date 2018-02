HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale visits the ABC 27 studio to preview a debate on recreational marijuana.

Plus, State Representative Jerry Knowles visits visits to talk about shrinking the size of the legislature.

Matt Heckel breaks it all down on This Week in Pennsylvania.

