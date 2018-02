HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The annual ‘Soup and a Bowl’ fundraiser for the Central Pennsylvania Food bank will be held Monday.

The event will be held at the Radisson Hotel Harrisburg from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

The price of admission includes a decorative bowl.

Jennifer Sands visits the ABC 27 studio with all of the details.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.