Police release security footage after Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are now releasing security footage from a bar in downtown Lancaster where a man was killed.

The video is from O’Halloran’s Irish Pub at Fairview and High Streets.

Police are looking for two men they believe are connected to a shooting, sparked by a fight in the bar, that spilled onto the street.

A 29 year-old man was shot several times in the torso and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 20 year-old man was also shot in the legs.

He’s expected to be okay.

If you have any information call Lancaster City Police.

