Police: Man struck by gunfire on Harrisburg street

HARRISBURG (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg say one man was injured by gunfire on a city street early this morning.

It happened at the intersection of North 2nd and South streets.

Authorities say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his lower legs. They say he was unable to describe the shooter.   

According to police, the victim had been in a local bar and got into a fist fight just before the shooting took place. The victim was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital by Life Team EMS. The injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.

