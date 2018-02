PALMYRA, Pa (WHTM)– Police arrested a robbery suspect shortly after the crime took place.

South Londonderry Township police responded to a robbery in progress at the Dollar Tree on Northside Drive around 9 a.m. Saturday.

They believe the suspect then stole a vehicle parked in front of Jonestown Bank & Trust to get away.

Police arrested the suspect at 10:30 a.m.

Nobody at the store or bank were hurt.

The name of the suspect has not been released.