PA Dems endorse Wolf, Casey but stay silent in race for lieutenant governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The Pennsylvania Democratic party announced their endorsements for the November election at their winter meeting.

They unanimously voted to endorse Gov. Tom Wolf and Senator Bob Casey but did not endorse anyone for lieutenant governor.

Lt. Gov. Mike Stack is running for re-election but he has some competition. There are five other democrats vying for the position.

Stack and Wolf don’t have a good working relationship. Stack and his wife admitted and apologized for mistreating state staff. Wolf pulled their state police security detail and reduced staffing at their state owned home.

Democrats also selected Jack Hanna as their new party chair. He’s a lawyer from the Pittsburgh area and also served as the party’s state treasurer.

Hanna fills the position after the sudden resignation of Marcel Groen. He and statewide democrats were criticized in a newspaper column for not being more critical of Democratic lawmakers Daylin Leach and Tom Caltagirone who were accused of sexual harassment. Groen said the governor asked him to step aside so he did.