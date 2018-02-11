MISSING CHILD: Police search for 5-year-old girl

SWATARA TWP., Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl.

Read more from police:

Just before 4 PM Swatara Township Police in Harrisburg were dispatched to the 500 block of 65th Street for a reported abduction. 5-year-old Sophia Neyman was taken from her home by her grandmother. Sophia’s grandmother might be taking her to Michigan in a SILVER SUZUKI GRAND VITARA with CALIFORNIA REGISTRATION 7DDL435. Police are working with County Investigators, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the FBI to recover Sophia safely. An Amber Alert is currently being requested. If you see this vehicle please call 911 immediately.

