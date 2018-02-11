Increased prices at Disney parks in Florida, California

The Associated Press Published:
Disneyland
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015 file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. A power outage Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 has hit parts of the Disneyland theme park and stopped some rides. A park representative tells Los Angeles news station KABC-TV that power is out in Toontown and Fantasyland, and guests have been escorted off about a dozen rides. A park statement says the problem involves a transformer at the Disneyland Resort. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Ticket prices at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in California are increasing.

According to Disney, the prices will take effect Sunday.

One-day regular park tickets at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will go up $4, to $119. At Disneyland, regular, one-day, one-park tickets will be $117; a $7 increase.

Annual passes are also increasing in price. For non-Florida residents, a platinum pass went from $779 to $849.

Disney also says it will extend its pre-published, date-specific pricing to multiday tickets at Walt Disney World. At Disneyland, where the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction will open in 2019, the company will retool its Annual Pass program.

All of the changes are reflected on the parks’ websites.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s