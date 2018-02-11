Free heart health clinic for students

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A group in York held free heart screenings to test children for signs of sudden cardiac arrest.

More than 200 students came out for the event at Wellspan’s Apple Hill Medical Center on Saturday.

Students had their vitals checked, and received a heart murmur check along with an electrocardiogram.

The event was organized by the family of Peyton Walker.

He was a 2012 graduate of Trinity High School who died at 19 from sudden cardiac arrest.

It’s the number one cause of death in the U.S. for students during exercise.

