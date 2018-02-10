Three injured after tractor trailer crash

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP,Pa. (WHTM) – Three people have been injured, one of them seriously, after a crash near on 283 near the Dauphin and Lancaster County line, according to State Police.

Police say Sarah Conner and Andrew Gravino were speeding when they read-ended a tractor trailer near mile marker 76 around 2:15 this morning.

Both lanes of the highway were closed at one point to clean up the crash.

Police say one of the vehicles went off the road and down an embankment.

Police documents show the crash is DUI related.

Gravino was trapped in the car and suffered serious injuries, according to police.

Police say Conner and Jay Bradley, the driver of the tractor trailer, both suffered moderate injuries.

