Swatara Township residents take part in police advisory council

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents and leaders are now taking part in the Swatara Township police-community advisory council.

The initiative started under former Chief Jason Unberger and continued through Chief Darrell Reider.

The goal is to help officers and residents get to know each other and help avoid or resolve community tension.

The group tries to meet once a month.

Swatara Township commissioners pick a representative from each ward.

